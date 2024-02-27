PSD has as many women representatives in Parliament as all the other parties combined, PM Ciolacu says

The parliamentary parties still have work to do regarding the promotion of women in politics, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) having women elected as MPs as much as all the other parties combined, on Tuesday said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu at the "Care for democracy: Representation of women's political interests in the 2024 elections" event, organized at the Palace of Parliament.

He argued that, in his capacity as president of a social democratic party, he is "very attentive" to the concerns of the female electorate, because, from a doctrinal point of view, social democracy places a greater emphasis on policies that promote equity and equality, including gender equality.

"We also have a second reason, because, as sociological studies reveal, women tend to vote predominantly left, including in Romania. Moreover, we all know that any social policy is of a nature to predominantly affect women. Only for example, the doubling of the minimum wage in 2023, which was agreed in the current governing coalition, is by nature to benefit women in particular. Why? Because the employees of the sectors where the minimum wage is predominantly found are women. In addition, compared to the social policies we have a series of actions aimed exclusively at women," the prime minister added.

Marcel Ciolacu recalled the launch of the "Stop violence against women" campaign, the adoption of the law criminalizing sexual relations with minors under the age of 16, the steps initiated by the Government to join Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization on combating harassment in the world of work.