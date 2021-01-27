PSD intends to submit simple motion against HealthMin, call to hearings leaders of vaccination campaign

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) intends to submit a simple motion against the Minister of Health, once parliamentary activity has been resumed and to call the leaders of anti-COVID vaccination campaign to hearings, announced on Tuesday evening, the head of this formation, Marcel Ciolacu.

"Politicians, when they have nothing else to do with the Romanians' health and with our life, must assume clear political responsibility. We reached the absurd situation in which the Minister of Health says that he does not trust the data he and the Ministry he runs, are managing. We cannot submit a simple motion against an inter-governmental group, but instead we will submit, as of February 1st, a simple and clear motion, against the Ministry of Health. Maybe he does not understand that the pandemic is related to the Ministry of Health. (...) We, the PSD, will submit a simple motion and will call to hearings," Ciolacu said in a phone call for local broadcast station RTV.

The PSD chairman declared that those responsible for the vaccination campaign will be called to hearings and that Prime Minister Florin Citu should resign if, until September, the vaccine will not reach 10,4 million Romanians, just as he estimated.

The Social-Democrat leader considers that there is no coherent plan regarding the anti-COVID vaccine and that at the same time, the testing has been "abandoned".

"We simply abandoned testing. We are opening the schools, while the rest of the European countries enter lockdown to vaccinate and test as many people at the same time. We are opening schools without even quickly testing teachers. We simply do not have any coherent plan, there are always exceptions found: there have to be vaccinated who knows who before those with health problems or vulnerable people. We are always discovering more and more exceptions and the entire system came to a halt," Marcel Ciolacu also said.