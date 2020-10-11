PSD leader Ciolacu calling on all political forces to care about people's lives instead of percentages

Romania must prepare itself to avoid a medical catastrophe, national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday, adding that it was time for all political forces to shake hands to weather well the present time.

"Romania must prepare itself with all its might to avoid a medical catastrophe! Strengthening the medical system and especially the ICU departments, procuring essential medicines, streamlining the public health directorates, rethinking test protocols, preparing virtual classes properly, distributing masks to vulnerable people are just some of the most urgent things," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.According to him, "all political forces should shake hands to weather well the present time.""Instead, Iohannis and the National Liberal Party (PNL) government are rejecting any constructive dialogue and are only preparing for elections. Just as they did with the early elections and lost; just as they did with the local elections and lost. Everything was just for the election! I proved to them that PSD is not afraid of the Romanians' vote. We will prove them now, if necessary, but that is not what the Romanians are interested in now! But their safety and health and the safety and health of their parents, of their children and relatives! " wrote Ciolacu.He referenced the law on setting the date of the general election."At the end of July, Parliament voted by a large majority on a law by which the date of the election can be set by the Legislature, just as it happened when the local elections were postponed. Then it was a good decision, now Iohannis and PNL have done everything to block the law! They challenged it with the Constitution Court and lost. Two months of procrastination and Iohannis further refuses to promulgate the law voted by Parliament! And until the President enacts this law, Parliament has no legal leverage to avoid the medical disaster toward which the irresponsibility of Iohannis and his government is leading us. That is why now, same as in March, at the 11th hour, I am calling on all political forces to take care of people's lives and not of percentages. Remember the essential: in March, Romania entered a state of emergency to prepare the health system, not the elections! It is time for us all to sit at the table and find the best solutions for Romania to overcome this ordeal with as few victims as possible! God help us! "wrote Ciolacu.