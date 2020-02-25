PSD leader Ciolacu: It was normal for Orban to resign as interim PM

Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said it was normal for Ludovic Orban to resign as interim Prime Minister, since there existed a decision of the Constitutional Court in this regard and that, in his opinion, a government of specialists should be appointed until the next elections.

"It was normal for this to happen, since there is a ruling of the Constitutional Court which was very clear, with or without reasoning," Ciolacu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.Asked what will be the proposal for PM that the PSD will make on Wednesday at the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, Ciolacu said he will consult with his colleagues first."Basically, I stick to my opinion that we shouldn't bring any proposal, especially that the President has already spoke his mind and said that he will not consider any proposal coming from the PSD. (...) Our proposal is to have a government of specialists until the elections," he said.The Social-Democratic leader mentioned that the PSD could support an interim government until the parliamentary elections, but only if this government is one of specialists, and not a political government one.Ciolacu claimed that Romania is currently facing a political crisis created by the head of PNL - National Liberal Party [resigning PM Ludovic Orban - editor's note]."(...) After the Orban Government was dismissed by 261 votes in Parliament, PSD and Pro Romania came with a proposal [of a PM - editor's note]. It was declined. From that moment, the responsibility belongs to the PNL and the President. Things are very obvious. The PSD did not create this crisis," Ciolacu said.He added that the PSD delegation that will participate in the consultations will probably be the same as in the previous consultations.Marcel Ciolacu, Paul Stanescu, Titus Corlatean and Mihai Weber participated in those consultations.President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Ludovic Orban has resigned as interim PM and that he has called the political parties and parliamentary groups for consultations on Wednesday.He showed that Ludovic Orban remains his first choice as Prime Minister.