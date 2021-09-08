 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD MPs to participate on Thursday in joint plenary session in which the censure motion will be read

PSD
PSD partid

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentarians will participate on Thursday in the joint plenary session in which the censure motion will be read.

The leader of the PSD senators, Lucian Romascanu, declared on Wednesday for AGERPRES that the social-democratic MPs will participate in the joint plenary session convened for Thursday at 16.00.

If the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus is convened again in order to establish the agenda of the joint plenary session, the PSD will most likely not participate, Agerpres informs.

"At the Standing Bureau meeting, the mere presence without a vote or abstention means a vote against and PSD does not want to get involved in the failed alliance conflict. So most likely we will not participate," Romascanu said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.