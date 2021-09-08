PSD MPs to participate on Thursday in joint plenary session in which the censure motion will be read

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentarians will participate on Thursday in the joint plenary session in which the censure motion will be read.

The leader of the PSD senators, Lucian Romascanu, declared on Wednesday for AGERPRES that the social-democratic MPs will participate in the joint plenary session convened for Thursday at 16.00.

If the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus is convened again in order to establish the agenda of the joint plenary session, the PSD will most likely not participate, Agerpres informs.

"At the Standing Bureau meeting, the mere presence without a vote or abstention means a vote against and PSD does not want to get involved in the failed alliance conflict. So most likely we will not participate," Romascanu said.