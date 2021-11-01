PSD National Political Council not to vote for government proposed by PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for the National Liberal Party - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL - UDMR) minority government, proposed by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, PSD first deputy chair Sorin Grindeanu announced after Monday's party leadership meeting.

"We unanimously decided, in the National Political Council, not to vote for this Government. (...) We see that the PNL is doing everything it can to sabotage this Government, not even they want this Government to pass," said Grindeanu. As I have said before, any minority government, without serious support in Parliament, is not a viable solution to really fight the pandemic or to manage the economy. It is clear that the disaster in which the PNL-led governments have thrown the country cannot be mended by the same people who have ruled so far or by some even worse than them. PNL has showed once again through the governing program submitted in Parliament that Romanians do not matter. There are no measures to increase revenues, on the contrary, we only see measures that will lead to their decrease. Moreover, none of the 10 measures proposed by PSD aimed at increasing both the income of the population and the coherent management of the pandemic was taken into account. Instead, they are preparing the taxation of micro-enterprises, the category most severely affected by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic," Grindeanu told a press conference, at the PSD headquarters.

He claimed that the Liberals want to impose a "heavy" tax on road hauliers, who are already "in a precarious situation" and want to "rip off" Romanians abroad "with absurdly increased consular fees for non-existent services", Agerpres informs.

"Throughout this period, PSD has seriously treated the political crisis caused by President Iohannis, former Prime Minister Citu and their USR [Save Romania Union] partners. Instead, we now see that PNL is doing everything in its power to sabotage this Government. Not even they want this government to pass, they just want to stay in office, even temporarily, as they are now. They couldn't care less about the costs Romanians have to pay for that," Sorin Grindeanu said.