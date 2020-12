PSD: Orban has only negotiated his position as Chamber speaker

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) maintains in a Facebook post that the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban has only negotiated a position for himself - the Chamber of Deputies speakership, and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) leaders, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, will lead a Cabinet where the prime minister is a puppet.

In the opinion of the Social Democrats, "the CDR [the Romanian Democratic Convention] 2.0 government announces a reissue of the darkest period in the country's post-December history: poverty, unemployment, social protests, austerity and economic crisis."