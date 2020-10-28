PSD requests Gov't publish budget on 2021, claiming they intend to increase taxes

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Radu Oprea has requested, on Wednesday, that the Government publish the budget for next year, claiming that the Liberals intend to increase taxes, according to AGERPRES.

"It's been a week since I asked PNL [National Liberal Party] present the budget for 2021. They didn't present it and won't present it. They invented all sorts of pretexts. They muddled the voting of the budget with the presenting of the budget before the elections. Nobody asked them to adopt the budget - it's normal for the new Parliament to vote on it. But as a party that is governing they have the obligation to be transparent towards electors, to show them how they will share the money and, especially, by how much they will increase taxes. Because it's clear that's the reason they classified the budget. They don't want the people to find out before the elections that taxes will grow. It's clear as daylight. We are no longer in the phase where we're asking if they'll increase them, but by how much. It's a certainty confirmed every day the PNL refuses to put the budget on the table in front of electors. I saw yesterday (Tuesday, ed. n.) the Finance Minister refusing once more to present figures. He said he will only give us a vision. Mr. Citu, the people are fed up with PNL visions. The people want exact figures," said Oprea in a press conference at the PSD headquarters.

Senator Oprea added that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis must say by how much they will increase VAT next year, saying that "it's a certainty that if this Government will remain in power, next year we will have an increase of the VAT up to 21, 22 or even 23 pct. (...) Consequently, we request the PNL Government two things: to declassify and publish the budget for the next year. To present the figures, not their lying visions."