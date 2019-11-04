PSD's Dancila:All those who betrayed in this voting have already been excluded from PSD

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila has stated on Monday that all the Social Democrats who voted for the investiture of the Orban Government have already been excluded from the party.

"From now on, the PSD officially enters the Opposition and we will assume with maximum seriousness all the responsibilities which result from this role. And, if we are talking about responsibility and assumption, I would like to make it very clear that, in accordance with the decision made today in the National Executive Committee, all those who betrayed in this voting have already been excluded from the PSD. This is fair, this is normal toward all the Romanians who put their confidence in us. I guarantee you that we will be the toughest Opposition which this improvised Government can have, this guillotine Government, the most vulnerable Executive after 1989, at the blackmail of the groups of traitor MPs, a weak Government and exposed to corruption," Dancila underscored in a press statement held at the central headquarters of the PSD.She added that "Romanians don't want to wake up in the street or without money for food, medicines and bills, without hospitals, without the rights that they have and which Klaus Iohannis and the Orban Government deny them."Dancila stated that although "Klaus Iohannis managed to topple the PSD Government, he would never manage to make this party disappear, which takes care of Romanians, which represents the ones who need to be represented and supported."