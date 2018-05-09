PSD's Dragnea: Europe means unity in diversity; we, the Romanians, have many reasons to be proud of

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea delivered a message on May 9, of Europe Day, showing that Romanians have many reasons to proud of, including the things they have shared with Europe.

"May 9, 1877 is the day when Romania's state independence was proclaimed, the day when Romanians could say that we are a free and independent nation! These words are still valid today in the context of celebrating Europe Day, the democratic values that have united us under the banner of the European Union, the rights and opportunities that we enjoy as members of the great European family. Europe means unity in diversity, and we, Romanians, have many reasons to be proud of, such as our uniqueness, the cultural inheritance of the past generations, of all the things that we have shared with Europe. As a Romanian who unreservedly shares European values, I want an independent and free Romania to build its way alongside the great European family!," Dragnea wrote in a Facebook post.