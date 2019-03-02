PSD's Dragnea: 'I will support Claudia Mandea to run in the European Parliament elections

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea on Sunday told a press conference he held in the Gorj County that he would support Social Democratic Senator Claudiu Manda to make it on the list of candidates of the party for the May European Parliament elections.

"What I would like for the European Parliamentary elections is first of all to have a list of patriotic candidates, to be patriots in Europe, to fight for Romania, to do their best to help this country to benefit from its status as member state of the Union and to help more European funds being directed toward Romania and to become involved in the major interest of this country. And I hope that we will be able to make such a list. So far, I haven't promise anything to anyone, but I'm telling you today, in Oltenia, that I would like Claudiu Manda to be on this list, and I'll support him in the party for that. Because he is someone who fights for Romanians and is not afraid, and is not ashamed ... ", Dragnea said in Gorj.

Claudiu Manda is currently the Deputy Speaker of the Senate and head of the Standing Joint Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the exercise of parliamentary control over the SRI's activity. PSD Dolj County Standing Bureau approved on February 16, with unanimity of votes, the candidacy of Claudiu Manda, who is the president of the organization, for the European Parliament elections.

Claudiu Manda recently married Craiova City's former Mayor and ex Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu, who declared a few days ago that she is not interested in running for the European Parliament elections.

