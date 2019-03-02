Ex-PM Tudose on GEO 114: 'Everything that happens is absurd and I am no friend of the banks'

Former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, Pro Romania party's head of campaign, on Sunday stated that everything that happens with the Government Emergency Ordinance 114/2018 "is absurd", while adding that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is going to present in Parliament either Liviu Dragnea's or Darius Valcov's vision related to the matter.

"Regarding GEO 114, I do't think anyone can suspect me of being a friend of the banks, under any circumstance. But what happens now is absurd, that double language, double measure, and the desire to always have a theme: now the bank, now the gold, now the parallel state, anything else but motorways, hospitals, education. Now there is GEO 114, now we see him [leader of the Social Democratic Party, Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Liviu Dragnea] fighting the banks. He is fighting the banks, on the one hand, while Mr. Teodorovici is writing letters to Standard and Poor's, on the other hand. And from what I here Mrs PM is going to come to Parliament on Monday to tell us about GEO 114. And I dare to say that I don't think we will actually listen to what Mrs. Dancila has to say, but she will present instead ether Mr. Dragnea's or Mr. Valcov's vision. All this why we don't have that letter Mr Teodorovici sent to Standard and Poor's to see what's in it. For, while he seems like he is fighting the banks, in the back, he is actually saying "just wait a moment and we will withdraw it." But when was it good, yesterday, when you adopted it, or today, when you withdraw it," Tudose told a press conference at the headquarters of Pro Romania.

He said GEO 114 was taken into account in the budget construction and wondered what would happen with the budget if it was withdrawn.

"Maybe the fact that the budget is being challenged is an opportunity for him to return to Parliament and to make a new budget without counting on the extra income from the GEO 114, because I understand that Mr. Teodorovici said he was withdrawing or he will make it so to be more friendly and they won't take the 40 bags of coins from the banks anyway," added Tudose.

