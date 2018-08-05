PSD’s Dragnea: Iohanis is lying. He is lying through his teeth

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea on Sunday evening told Antena 3 private television broadcaster that the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, is lying, according to Agerpres.

The Social Democrat used a flipchart to write figures related to the budgetary rectification and in the end he said that the head of the state "is lying."



"Everything that I showed here are real data, figures, truths versus Iohannis's lies, so what should I tell him?" Dragnea asked rhetorically and went on to write on the flipchart: "Iohannis is l---g" and them filled in the blanks with letters, to reveal the final word: "Iohannis is lying."



"I showed you two hours ago that Iohannis is lying. He lies through his teeth. Which means that he is some kind of Pinocchio, to say so," Dragnea added and also put down on the flipchart the name "Pinocchio."