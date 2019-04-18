PSD's Dragnea: 'Moldavia, lied to, exploited from an electoral perspective so far, not helped'

Moldavia has not been helped so far, but only "lied to and exploited from an electoral perspective", Liviu Dragnea (chairman of the Social Democratic Party, PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) said at Thursday's electoral rally in Dumbraveni commune, Suceava county (northeastern Romania, Moldavia historical province, ed. n.).

"We continue to support the Moldavian counties because, for too long, this area has not been helped. For too long this area has been lied to and exploited from an electoral perspective," the PSD leader said.

Dragnea told the people that the parties that have been in power so far have not been interested in their problems and the Romanian village, but PSD invests and will invest in these areas to bring them to European standards.

"Now, in this county, there are ongoing investment, development projects worth over 1.4 billion lei. If we compare, how much we need to bring Romanian villages to a level close to that in Europe. Think about how, for decades, they did not care about the Romanian village," Dragnea said.

At the same time, he said that the medical doctors' salaries were increased "because we need them to treat us, not to treat foreigners, teachers' 'to teach our children,' he mentioned they have raised pensions, and that next year they will double and that the taxes and the health insurance for pensioners have been eliminated.

''The pensioners' purchasing power has increased by 18 percent, it is not enough, but it's a process. Did anyone else have the courage to start it? No. The rest cut the wages by 25 percent and levied their pensions too," Dragnea said at the Dumbraveni electoral rally.

