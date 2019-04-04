PSD's Dragnea, not going to consultations on Justice at Cotroceni, there will be delegation from the party

Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Friday he will not be going to next week's talks with President Klaus Iohannis on the situation in Justice, but said a delegation from PSD will go.

He added that he would talk with the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, whether a joint PSD-ALDE delegation will go to Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"I will certainly not go, but we will send some people from our party," Dragnea said during a visit to Calarasi.

Dragnea reaffirmed that PSD supports the topics proposed by the head of state for the 26 May referendum.

"The topics, I support them totally without any problems. (...) They even seem to me very good topics. I do not recommend anything to anyone. I transmit our supporters the following: we do not agree to cutting the minimum wage, freezing pensions and wages, as PNL and USR intend, freezing the National Local Development Program, and we will continue to support our programs in the governing program so that the Romanians live better. (...) That is what I recommend. It is also related to the fact that we want to be patriots in Europe," the PSD leader said.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to the presidents of the parliamentary parties inviting them to Cotroceni Presidential Palace next Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in Justice, the Presidential Administration informed.

AGERPRES .