PSD's Dragnea: Presidential candidate to be announced after EP elections

PSD's (Social Democratic Leader) Liviu Dragnea on Sunday told a press conference in Targu Jiu that "the candidate to be supported by the PSD in the presidential elections will be decided after the elections to the European Parliament."


"After the elections to the European Parliament (...) I will consider the possibility that the PSD-ALDE Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) will have one candidate, to have the best chances to win against Iohannis [the current Romanian President - editor's note], so that the latter will not have a chance to harm Romania for another five years. This is the main criterion for me. The most important thing for me right now is to no longer see Iohannis as head of state or who knows what other candidate the intelligence services must invent this time," said Dragnea.

The PSD leader attended on Saturday and Sunday, in Resita and Targu-Jiu, the conferences of the PSD organizations in Caras-Severin and Gorj counties, where he held speeches in which he attacked President Klaus Iohannis and stressed that he can no longer tolerate that the good things accomplished in the past two years of PSD governance be covered by criticism from opposition or those who left the PSD.

