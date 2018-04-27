stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PSD's Dragnea: There's no reason for PM Dancila to resign

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Friday that there is no reason for Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign.


"There is no reason for her to resign; she still has our support," Dragnea said.

