PSD's Dragnea: Topic of moving Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem should be tackled in CSAT

captură TV
Liviu Dragnea

The topic of relocating Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem should be discussed in Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday.

"I have seen this analysis. It didn't seem to me, when I received it, to be an analysis indicating a particular variant. (...) The topic of moving Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a subject that should be finalised as a discussion and as a decision at the level of the decision-making bodies of the Romanian state. I believe that I was the first one to voice support for moving the Embassy to Jerusalem, the administrative or official decision is neither up to me or up to the Senate President, or up to Parliament. Instead, I think that in a reasonable amount of time, perhaps shorter, in the CSAT meeting we should tackle, analysed this topic and present a decision. Mrs Prime Minister voiced within the meeting in Washington, the point of view which I also assumed and which the Government also endorses," Dragnea stated at the end of the meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN).

He mentioned that, from his point of view, Israel has the right to decide where the capital should be located, as any other sovereign state and criticised again the fact the President Klaus Iohannis didn't appoint an ambassador to this country.

Dragnea mentioned that by moving the Embassy to Jerusalem "Romania wins a special relation with Israel."

