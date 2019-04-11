PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'I will answer PES after elections to the European Parliament'

Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that the decision of the European socialists to freeze relations with the Romanian Social-Democrats has "99pct electoral motivation", announcing that he would answer his "colleagues" in PES after the elections to the European Parliament.

"I have seen my so-called colleagues from PES, the Party of European Socialists, saying with their muscles tensed they were freezing the relations with the PSD. In the PES statute there is no such provision, for an ordinance that does not exist. They have not been able to say so far - and there have been meetings, there have been talks - we have the following requests: to change this, to change that, to eliminate that article. In my opinion, here there is about a 99pct electoral motivation," Liviu Dragnea told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

Asked what interest PES representatives would have to make such a decision, the PSD leader replied: "A lot of my colleagues from the European Parliament who have acquaintances in the European Parliament say that after the European People's Party (EPP) took the decision to freeze the relations with Hungary's FIDESZ, they also pressed the PES, the European socialists, to do the same with a party and they chose the PSD. I also saw Verhofstadt from the ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, ed.n.] scolding Mr Tariceanu and the ALDE here."

"No one understood why we would need a stamp on a membership card so that we could exist as a Social-Democratic party, a party, however, with a history of 120 and some years. I am not going to answer them, I will answer them after the elections and only if these European officials talk about the great cases of huge corruption in some Western countries, we are talking about a huge, proven published bribe, serious corruption cases of some multinationals. (...) When I see that they will also be extremely concerned that in a country member of the EU there were secret protocols between the intelligence services and the High Court of Cassation, so the Supreme Court of a country, the Prosecutor General 's Office, the National Anticorruption Directorate, the DIICOT [the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, ed.n] and so on. And under these conditions, how can a citizen in Romania in the right mind trust that he/she is fairly investigated or, moreover, has a fair trial," Liviu Dragnea added.

AGERPRES .