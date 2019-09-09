PSD's National Executive Committee meets, to discuss situation of Gov't and Senate leadership especially

The Social Democrats (PSD) are to meet, Monday, at 18:00, in a session of the National Executive Committee to discuss the situation of the Government, after President Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint interim ministers, after the exit of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) from the governing coalition, but also the chairmanship of the Senate.

Last Thursday, Executive chair of the PSD, Eugen Teodorovici, stated that the leadership forums of the party will decide if Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will submit to the Parliament's vote a restructuring of the Government.Also on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he categorically rejects the proposals for interim ministers.After the ALDE ministers, with the exception of Ramona Manescu, resigned from Government, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed interims for the vacant positions: for the Energy Ministry - Nicolae Badalau, for the Environment Ministry - Ioan Denes, and for the Ministry for the relation with Parliament - Radu Oprea.