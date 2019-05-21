PSD's Negrescu: Priority in future EP should be earmarking additional funds for Romania

Former Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, who is a candidate on the Social Democratic Party (PSD) list in the elections to the European Parliament, stated in a press conference in Alba Iulia that the future MEPs should negotiate the earmark of additional funds for Romania and this proposal implies suitable peoples in the right place.

From the discussions that he carried out with various mayors, Negrescu stated that the need of "a properly negotiation" regarding the European budget had turned out.

"The priority of the future mandate in the European Parliament will be the discussion regarding the future budget of the European Union. I was a member in the committee on budget of the EP [the European Parliament] and I know in detail these aspects. We need to discuss there about the additional funds earmarked to Romania and we need to discuss there about a simplification of the accessing procedures of these European money, too, a negotiation obviously implies to have in Brussels people who know these details, suitable people in the right place and people who are willing to fight for Romania," Negrescu stated.

Victor Negrescu was a MEP from the PSD between 2014-2017, when he resigned in order to take over the Minister-delegate for European Affairs office.