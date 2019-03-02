PSD sends message to former leader Iliescu on his birthday

Social Democratic Party (PSD) wishes "Happy Birthday!" to its former leader and ex-President of Romania Ion Iliescu, who celebrates on Sunday his 89th anniversary. The message was posted on PSD's Facebook page.

"Today we are celebrating the founder of the Social Democratic Party, the promoter of the modern Romania's Social-Democratic values and the only leader who was truly balanced and solidary with the desideratum of Romania's welfare. Happy Birthday to the one whom Adrian Nastase [former PM - editor's note] named "the most wise of the Romanian politicians! Happy Birthday to Ion Iliescu!," reads the message posted on PSD's page on the social network.

Ion Iliescu was leader of the FSN (National Salvation Front), which later became PDSR (Romanian Social Democratic Party) and PSD. He was President of Romania as head of the CFSN (Council of the National Salvation Front) and CPUN (Provisional Council of National Union) before the elections of May 1990, after the anti-communist revolution of 1989, and in May 1990 he was elected President of Romania. Subsequently, he had two terms in office as head of state, between 1992-1996 and 2000-2004. Between 1996-2000 and 2004-2008 he was Senator representing PDSR/PSD.

