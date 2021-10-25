PSD slams Gov't over Covid restrictions inconsistency

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) slams the "arbitrary and contradictory way" the restrictions in Government Decision No. 1.090/2021 on the extension of the state of alert have been set in place and challenges the credibility of a government that maintains that schools must be closed due to the serious pandemic, but leaves gambling halls open, thus suggesting that the situation isn't that serious.

"PSD condemns the arbitrary and contradictory way the restrictions of the Government Decision No. 1.090/2021 on the extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory have been set in place. This cannot be a credible government that orders schools to close because the pandemic is serious, but at the same time keeps slot machine halls open, suggesting that the situation isn't that serious after all. This disproportionate and inconsistent approach actually covers the government's inability to take the necessary measures for preparing the in-person school year under safe conditions for both students and teachers," PSD said in a release on Monday.

According to the cited source, the "forced vacation" imposed by the Education Ministry shows the government's "catastrophic failure" in this vital field for the society.

"Not even by now has the government been able to buy non-invasive Covid tests, despite PSD insistently requesting as early as July that the Health and the Education Ministries prepare the organization of regular testing in schools. Moreover, the forced vacation ordered by the Education Ministry is a treacherous way for the government to avoid paying leave for the parents who are compelled to stay at home to supervise their children. Even private schools with major financial resources, which fulfilled the requirements for a safe education process EduMin Cimpeanu has been invoking all summer (ensuring testing, supplementing spaces to allow safe distancing, setting in place a strict control of health regulations) were moved online today. This proves the lack of vision of this government that only knows how to shut down an entire country, but not how to take it forward," the Social Democrats said in the release.