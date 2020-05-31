PSD spokesman: Simple motions against Labor, Development Ministers might hit Parliament next week

The simple motions announced by the opposition's Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru and Minister of Public Works and Development Ion Stefan will most likely be submitted to Parliament next week, the party's spokesman Lucian Romascanu told a press conference on Sunday.

"We are working on them and they will probably be submitted at the beginning of next week, on Tuesday or Wednesday - as Monday is a day off due to Catholic Pentecost. (...) I state this again, these are alarm signals we pull to get the government back on track, but regrettably, they prefer to consider these motions as political battle weapons when in fact they are just warnings that red-flag their mistakes and suggest possible ways to make things right," Lucian Romascanu said.The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the simple motion against Education Minister Monica Anisie , signed by 93 Pro Romania and PSD lawmakers.