PSD strongly condemns PM Citu's decision not to grant 2nd tranche of increase in child allowances

PSD strongly condemns the decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu not to grant the second tranche of increase in child allowances, scheduled for July 1, and announces that next week he will submit a bill to Parliament for the immediate rise in allowances to the level set by law as of January 2020.

According to the quoted source, according to the draft law already adopted by the Senate majority of PNL-USR-UDMR, two of the 5 tranches promised by PNL before the election campaign will be canceled, respectively tranche 3, scheduled for July 1, 2021, and tranche 4 for January 1, 2022.According to the draft law to be submitted by PSD, the allowances will increase immediately after adoption from 214 lei to 300 lei for children aged 2 to 18 and from 427 lei to 600 lei for children under 2 years or for those with disabilities, the release also mentioned.