PSD to continue support for Teodor Melescanu as chairman of Senate

The chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, stated, on Monday, that the PSD will continue to support Teodor Melescanu for the position of Senate chairman.

"We continue our support for Mr. Teodor Melescanu and I firmly believe he will be elected tomorrow as the chairman of the Senate," Dancila stated, after the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CEx) of the PSD.She said that the PSD, when it promises something, it keeps its promise."I spoke to Mr. Melescanu about his candidacy and we will go all the way with this candidacy. (...) There was a vote and when we make a decision, I believe that in the party there needs to be solidarity and that we all must go with that decision. I trust that all PSD senators will vote according to the CEx decision," Dancila added.