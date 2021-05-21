PSD to have candidate for Presidency established by internal elections, in open competition

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Marcel Ciolacu states that the next candidate for the Romanian Presidency will be established following internal elections in the party and the competition will be open to all Social Democrats, but also considers the possibility for "a close friend of the PSD, who is not currently an actor at the forefront of the party" to run for office.

Ciolacu told Thursday evening private broadcaster Antena 3, that nominating for the candidate for the presidential elections is not a priority for the PSD.

"First of all, it is not a priority, and I, as party chairman, have announced that the custom of the party leader being the presidential candidate has ended. We have looked a little at the past and seen that this has not worked, this hasn't been the best choice and the best approach. Moreover, I announced all my colleagues that we will make a change to the party's statute, we will hold preliminary elections within, in each county branch of the party and we will elect the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the presidential elections on other bases, built on another logic and on other principles. It is a competition for all colleagues who want to rise to be a candidate on behalf of the PSD. Moreover, we left the door open and the possibility to bring a close PSD candidate, but who is not currently an actor at the forefront of the party," Marcel Ciolacu declared.

"Colleagues agreed with my proposal. We will see in the next period how, when we will launch these preliminary elections. But this is not the main priority," Ciolacu added, reports agerpres.