PSD, waiting for truce agreed by all right-wing parties that threw country into crisis

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that a political truce is absolutely necessary, but one proven by concrete deeds of the parties that produced the current political crisis, and if the the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) agree with a political truce and assume the 10 urgent measures, then the Social-Democrats will join this approach.

"The Social Democratic Party thanks the Prime Minister-designate, Nicolae Ciuca, for responding to our call for a political truce in order to get through the health, economic and social crisis, but deems that for the success of such an agreement, the combined effort of the entire political class is needed. PSD was the first party that, for more than a year, has been repeatedly asking the politicians in power for pacts and armistices for the health of Romanians. And in the current political crisis, PSD was the first party to show openness for a dialogue with the Prime Minister-designate and proposed - as the basis of a meeting to get through the crisis - the PSD's plan with the 10 urgent measures," reads a press release issued to AGERPRES by PSD.

According to the source, unfortunately, the president of the National Liberal Party "has undermined from the start the chances of any continuation of the discussions" and treated with indifference the measures proposed by the PSD for the Romanians and the Romanian companies.

"The attitude of Florin Citu is totally opposed to the idea of a truce that means, in any conflict, the cessation of fire, i.e. the stopping of all those hostilities that produce victims. However, Florin Citu chose to break any bridge of dialogue through his attitude and he harms Romania, as he did with the sanitary disaster, the explosion of energy costs or the chaos in education. The result of his irresponsible actions continues to make victims every day: Romanians die, companies die, as well as the future of the country when schools are closed. PSD believes that a political truce is absolutely necessary, but one proven by concrete deeds of the parties that produced the current political crisis. Thus, if the PNL, USR and UDMR agree with a political truce and assume the 10 urgent measures, then the PSD will join this approach," say the Social Democrats.

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca sent a document to the leaders of the parliamentary parties on Tuesday proposing a political truce to support a minority government for a limited period of time.