PSD's Ciolacu attending PES Congress convention in Berlin

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu participates, October 13-15, in Berlin, in the Congress of European Socialists (PES Congress), where a resolution on firm support to Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be voted on, told Agerpres.

According to a PSD press statement released on Thursday, the resolution, which will be adopted by the convention, sends a strong message of solidarity of the European social-democratic family with the Romanians.

"Solidarity is not proclaimed, but created. All left-wing parties in Europe fully support Romania's accession to the Schengen area, and the resolution that will be adopted at the PES Congress in Berlin is extremely concrete proof of this," Ciolacu is quoted as saying in the statement.

Part of his attendace, the PSD Chairman will have bilateral meetings with high-ranking European social-democratic officials, including Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz; Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin; Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson; Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa; Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela; European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Yiva Johansson, and Germany's Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil.

Also, Ciolacu will have talks with leader of the S&D group in the European Parliament Iratxe Garcia Perez and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, a candidate for the PES presidency.