PSD's Ciolacu: Citu Gov't is down; no other solution than early elections

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated that the Citu Government is "down", "with or without the censure motion" and they must come for a new vote of confidence in Parliament, considering that "there is no other solution than that of early elections."

"The Citu Government is down. At the moment in which Citu changed Stelian [Ion] at Justice and didn't make another designation, according to the Administrative Code, in five days, for another minister, so in other words you changed the political composition of the Government, within 45 days - it's the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] decision, so nobody can infringe it - they must come for a new vote of confidence in Parliament, with or without a motion. I said it very clearly: PSD will vote for any motion that comes to the vote. We are waiting to see what happens at the CCR with the motion from AUR and the AUR - USR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians - Save Romania Union] alliance," said Ciolacu at private broadcaster Radio Guerilla.

He added that the text of the censure motion should have been built by collaboration, in which the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) should have been mentioned, as it was in Government.

"I didn't understand why all three of us didn't sit down, the motion would have been voted on by now. Why didn't the three of us find a text. Or I'm feigning misunderstanding. USR wanted an alliance with AUR, so that the text of the motion doesn't feature USR. You can't pretend USR wasn't in government in this period, you can't pretend that the USR didn't deliver anything it promised. (...) PSD submitted motions that Orban contested at the CCR, now he doesn't agree with contesting at the CCR. (...) Now, the USR signs with AUR and I'm the one 'in cahoots with the PNL [National Liberal Party]'. If we signed with them, the PNL would come out to say: 'PSD is working with USR." It's small politics," said the PSD leader.

Marcel Ciolacu also showed that from the moment the Citu Government falls, from his point of view, there is no other solution than that of early elections, arguing that the PSD doesn't desire the return to power of the former coalition, even if Florin Citu is no longer Prime Minister.

"From my point of view, at that time there is no other solution than early elections. I don't want, there is no other solution. They can be done. (...) In two weeks if you shorten the electoral campaign period, two weeks, and it's done. It doesn't rest on the President, but on Parliament and the Prime Ministers that the Prime Minister designates, categorically, it's his attribution. (...) They have no exit than through early elections. Even if they return to the table, it will be an alliance that in two-three months will reach the same impasse. They don't function like a normal government. (...) Citu leaves. I'm still left with Turcan, with Ghinea? What will happen, the USR comes back? Stelian comes back?," he said.

Asked who he believes the President will propose as Prime Minister if the censure motion passes Parliament, the PSD chair said that he believes the proposal will be Florin Citu again, Agerpres.ro confirms.

"My opinion is that Mr. Citu will be proposed again as Prime Minister, after he falls in the vote regarding the new change of the composition inside the government, or he falls through a censure motion. (...) The PSD no longer wants the USR either. If two governments fail, there are early elections. What's the catastrophe with early elections? Things resettle. (...) You shorten the campaign, you enter the ten days after the Prime Minister is designated and it's done. (...) We don't want this coalition any more," said the Social Democrat leader.

He recalled that, in the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, after the parliamentary elections, he proposed Alexandru Rafila as Prime Minister, with a national union government, "because it was the time," but the head of state "preferred to make an improvisation that is costing us all now."