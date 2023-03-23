PSD's Ciolacu: Defence, interior, justice ministries to be depopulated if commitments under PNRR on pensions, taken literally

If Romania's commitments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are applied literally, the Ministries of Defence, Internal Affairs and Justice will be "depopulated", chairman of the Social Democratic Party Marcel Ciolacu, told private radio broadcaster Europa FM on Wednesday evening.

"There is a big discrepancy between the practice in the European Union - I'm talking about magistrates' pensions, I'm talking about defence, public order and national security pensions - and what we have committed ourselves to under the PNRR. The decision and discussions with the Commission must be very balanced. If, at this point, we take literally what we have assumed under the PNRR, we will depopulate the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the judiciary and all the services in Romania. If we want this - I don't want this - we take it literally (...) The army cannot have a special pension. The army has a service pension. France has a special law for the army, public order and services. Belgium, Germany... There are 22 countries," Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader criticised the government that drew up the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for not submitting it to public debate. He said the current approach in the PNRR would create "chaos" in Romania.

Marcel Ciolacu also said that there is "a great hatred against special pensions" in the public space and that this is "justified", given that "certain categories have found it opportune to make some excesses".

According to the PSD leader, these "excesses" include pensions that are higher than the income earned during the period of work or the fact that the pension is calculated according to the income earned in the last month of work. Another "exaggeration" was the possibility of retiring at 45.

Marcel Ciolacu also said that government representatives will have to discuss with the European Commission about each pension category and ruled out the hypothesis of losing money from the PNRR.