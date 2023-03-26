PSD's Ciolacu: Fitch Ratings' improving Romania's outlook - proof that we succeeded to stabilize things

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Romania's country outlook and affirmed its rating, which means that investors will look at our country with even greater confidence, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday.

"From negative to stable! Fitch Ratings improved Romania's outlook and affirmed its rating. This is the difference between the current governing coalition and the havoc wrecked by some jibber-jabber-talking right-wing gnomes who happened to be in public office. After 3 years, we managed to stabilize things and return to a stable outlook for Romania," the Social Democrat leader wrote on Facebook after rating agency Fitch revised on March 24 Romania's outlook from negative to stable, according to agerpres.ro.

According to the PSD Chairman, "Romania will continue to develop at a faster pace and the government will be able to increase the Romanians' wages even more. It is a good signal from the international rating agencies. But we must remain modest and judicious and continue to take measures for the people and the economy," Ciolacu noted.