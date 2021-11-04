PSD's Ciolacu: Going to meeting with PNL with measures we deem urgent; to Cotroceni with PM..

The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that he will go to the PNL negotiations with the measures that the Social Democrats consider as urgent, reiterating that PSD will have a proposal for PM when they will go to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for consultations.

"For this meeting we will go with the governing program, we will go with the measures that we consider urgent and we are actually optimistic that we must come with a solution and we consider that the Romanian people have had enough of the political class, without having any solutions until this time," Ciolacu said, at PSD headquarters.

Asked if he will go with PSD's proposal for PM to these talks, Ciolacu replied : "We will go to Cotroceni with the proposal for PM, that way, it will be constitutional".

Asked about how he thinks the talks will turn out, given that President Klaus Iohannis conveyed to the Liberals that the proposal for PM must come from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ciolacu replied : "I do not know these details. You go to Cotroceni, to consultations, with the position of prime minister".

Furthermore, the PSD leader said that talks with PNL were focused on urgent measures.

"We did not have any discussion about any position, all talks were focused on urgent measures that need to be taken," Ciolacu said.

Asked about what he will do if president Klaus Iohannis will appoint a PM from PNL, Ciolacu specified: "I am sure that Mr Iohannis and I will respect Romania's Constitution".

"I consider that we, as well as the president, are obliged to respect the Constitution".