PSD's Ciolacu: History is being written in Chisinau, Romanian language to become official language again in Moldova

Social Democratic Party (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the vote in the Chisinau Parliament regarding the replacement of the phrase "Moldovan language" with "Romanian language" in all laws is a return to normality, but also " a new shield" that the society of the Republic of Moldova raises in the face of the Russian danger.

"History is being written in Chisinau! The Romanian language will once again become the official language in the Republic of Moldova. Today's vote in the Parliament of Chisinau is a return to normality, but also a new shield that the society in the Republic of Moldova raises in the face of the Russian danger. I congratulate all the parliamentarians who voted for this extremely important bill! On March 27, the Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania, I will be in Chisinau and I want us all to celebrate this huge victory of Romanian language lovers," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The Parliament of the Republic of Moldova voted on Thursday in the second and final reading the draft law on replacing the phrase "Moldovan language" with "Romanian language" in all laws of the Republic of Moldova, including the Constitution, inform Deschide.md, Radio Chisinau and Newsmaker.AGERPRES