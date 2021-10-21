 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Ciolacu: I maintain my opinion that Romania is not entering stability area with minority Government

ciolacu PSD

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu reiterated on Thursday that Romania is not entering an area of stability with a minority Government.

"I maintain my opinion that Romania is not entering an area of stability with a minority Government. Especially with what we have to deal with at this moment. You know that in one day Romania had more (Covid-19, ed. n.) casualties than the entire European Union," Ciolacu said before the reunion of PSD's National Standing Bureau.

He specified that PSD will "come out with a clear statement" after this meeting and after consulting with president Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.