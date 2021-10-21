PSD's Ciolacu: I maintain my opinion that Romania is not entering stability area with minority Government

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu reiterated on Thursday that Romania is not entering an area of stability with a minority Government.

"I maintain my opinion that Romania is not entering an area of stability with a minority Government. Especially with what we have to deal with at this moment. You know that in one day Romania had more (Covid-19, ed. n.) casualties than the entire European Union," Ciolacu said before the reunion of PSD's National Standing Bureau.

He specified that PSD will "come out with a clear statement" after this meeting and after consulting with president Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace, Agerpres informs.