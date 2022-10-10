PSD's Ciolacu: I simply refuse to believe that Romania will not enter the Schengen Area

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he refuses to believe that Romania will not enter the Schengen Area, adding that the time has come for Europe to "stand in solidarity" with Romania.

Ciolacu mentioned that a meeting of the coalition leaders with Romanian MEPs takes place at the Government on Monday, in which the accession to the Schengen Area is discussed.

"I think everyone has been was invited, I know that the People's Movement Party (PMP) was also invited. (...) It's a moment when we all have to speak in one voice. I simply, mentally, refuse to believe that Romania will not enter the Schengen Area. I mean, we have made such great efforts, we are meeting all the conditions; I think the Romanian state throughout the conflict in Ukraine has been exemplary, we helped even when we upset the Romanian farmers that we got grain out of Ukraine as a priority. I think it's time for Europe to stand in solidarity with Romania," said Ciolacu at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, told Agerpres.

He added that it is difficult for him to accept that a lawmaker elected by the Romanians "is doing something against the Romanians."

"It is hard for me to accept that a lawmaker elected by the Romanians does something against Romania, and those who do this are committing treason," said Ciolacu.