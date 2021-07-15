PSD's Ciolacu: I wish Liviu Dragnea good health; I won't comment on his statements

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu wishes good health to the former leader of his party, Liviu Dragnea, who he says has gone through a difficult period and "needs peace," but he did not comment on the statements made by Dragnea on his release from prison.

"I wish Mr. Liviu Dragnea good health. It was a difficult period and he certainly needs peace now. I will not comment on his statements. He is a private person and has every right to express his personal opinions. The new PSD will continue to be concerned about the real problems of Romanians: the decrease of the living standard, the price increases, the freezing of salaries and pensions or the disaster in accessing European funds," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The former Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday, after being conditionally released from the Rahova Penitentiary, that PSD had become an "operetta" party led by "cowards." He specified that he will enter politics if he has with whom and for whom, claiming that PSD is a "dusty" and "without personality" party."I will enter politics if I find the answer to two questions: if I still have someone with whom to do politics and if I still have someone for whom. (...) PSD is not led, it is in the pockets of SRI [Romanian Intelligence Service]. Didn't you see that they are only allowed to talk about the weather," said Dragnea.