PSD's Ciolacu: If Dincu's removal is desired, I want to know the arguments, we need to avoid ridicule

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday night, with regard to a possible removal from office of Minister of Defence Vasile Dincu, that the Government needs "to avoid the ridicule" of dismissing one of its members for a statement like the one made by minister Dincu on the peace negotiation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"I said very clearly: when you are the Minister of Defence, in a period with a war on the border, communication must somehow be coordinated with the Prime Minister (...) If the removal of Vasile Dincu, the Minister of Defence, is requested because he said that a war ends with a negotiation, believe me I cannot agree [with the removal - ed.]. My exchange with Mr. Dincu: "Mr. Minister, I want to know what you meant exactly', he cleared it up for me: 'Sir, I never meant that Ukraine should cede territory to end a war'. Which is a right thing. Every conflict in this world ends with a negotiation, no matter if you win or lose," Marcel Ciolacu told private broadcaster Romania TV.

"We need to avoid the ridicule of removing ministers because they declared that a war ends with a negotiation," Marcel Ciolacu also stated.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed Monday with Defence Minister Vasile Dancu at the Victoria Palace of Government, one of the topics addressed being "calibration of public communication" at the level of the Ministry of Defence in a governmental context, stated the spokesperson of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

Vasile Dincu said on October 8 that the negotiation represents the only chance for Russia to make peace with Ukraine.

"The war will continue, (...) the only chance for peace may be the negotiation with Russia. Of course, it is a complex negotiation. (...) The countries of the world, NATO, the United States should negotiate security guarantees on behalf of Ukraine and a peace with Russia. Alone, Ukraine will not be able to negotiate with Russia, because the political class in Ukraine at this moment cannot afford to take responsibility for (...) the loss of territories, an unjust loss of territories, after all. It would be too big a defeat for politics," Dincu told private broadcaster Prima TV.