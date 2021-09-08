PSD's Ciolacu: In any democratic state, power ensures quorum in all Parliament structures

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday evening, at private broadcaster Romania TV, that if the motion comes to a vote, the Social Democrats will vote for it, but that they're not obligated to ensure quorum in the Standing Bureau of the two Chambers.

Regarding parliamentary procedures, Ciolacu said, "it's custom everywhere, in any democratic state: those in power ensure quorum. Everywhere, in all Parliament structures. Is the PSD leading either Chamber of Parliament/ Then what's the issue with the PSD? We're staying out of their fight."

He reiterated that, if the motion (of no confidence) is on the agenda, then PSD will vote for it, because "I want the entire government gone. I want early elections," Ciolacu said.

When asked if the PSD isn't "scared" of the opportunity to topple the government, Marcel Ciolacu came with criticism addressed to Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) ministers, showing that he cannot accept "like a hypocrite", referring to Dan Barna, "to use PSD and Romanians."

He added that he is not scared of PSD taking over governing.

"We're actually ready. We have the governing programme finalized. We have a fixed law package that's exactly on the domains where Romania needs to keep moving forward," he said.

The PSD leader said he does not see the performance of USR PLUS ministers, believing that the representatives of this formation are "hypocrites", as they're not quitting all positions in all structures. "It's a hodge-podge", he said.

Ciolacu also mentioned that since the beginning of the crisis, he wasn't called by either President Klaus Iohannis or Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"I don't have attributions as a mediator. (...) Am I their Jolly Joker?! What is the PSD? Can't you see this is a masquarade?! In fact, it's not a political crisis of principles (...), it's a political crisis on their fights," he said.

In his opinion, the Florin Citu government will fall within 40 days.

"It's already five days of the 45. (...) After that, we enter a constitutional procedure. (...) They'll go home," said Ciolacu.

Asked what the main political objective of the PSD is, Marcel Ciolacu answered that it is to come to Parliament with as many laws as necessary for economic recovery.