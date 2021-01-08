PSD's Ciolacu: Iohannis has to imperatively call on gov't not to sell Romanian companies for nothing

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu voiced his conviction on Friday that President Klaus Iohannis has to "imperatively" call on the Government, at the upcoming meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, not to sell Romanian companies "for nothing."

"For a year we did not allow this right-wing government, which has bankrupted Romania, to sell everything from home! We fought with them in Parliament and we managed to stop the sale of the assets of the most profitable state companies: Hidroelectrica, Romgaz, Nuclearelectrica, Transgaz, CEC and Bucharest Airports. Now, however, because he knows that soon no one will lend him, Citu [Prime Minister Florin Citu - editor's note] wants to make a new assault on national wealth and ignore PSD law that blocked him from selling the assets in full health and economic crisis. 10 billion euros and almost 18,000 employees. This is Citu's stake. I warn Iohannis not to be a party to this theft! And to take heed that we will not allow them now, either," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Prime Minister Florin Citu and the ministers proposed by the National Liberal party (PNL) in the cabinet.These are Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Finance Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Interior Lucian Bode, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros, and Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu.According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting of the head of state with members of the Government will take place at 12:00 hrs.On Thursday, President Iohannis had a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu and cabinet members from the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS).