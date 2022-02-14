PSD's Ciolacu: It is possible to have an increase for all income, taking inflation into consideration

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday that it is possible to have an increase for all income in Romania, based on the impact of inflation.

"When I say all income, that means the public sector, private sector and retirees. This is possible. We are all committed in this governing act for people to live better and to find solutions for them," Ciolacu highlighted, in Parliament.

He avoided saying when the income would be increased, but he said that he is glad that the PM decided to go together with the Minister of Labor to the European Commission in order to discuss about pensions in Romania.

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu also declared on Monday that PSD should ask the European Commission if it is possible to optimize Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR) regarding pensions, adding that the liberals agree with increasing pensions if the state budget has the resources