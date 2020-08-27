PSD's Ciolacu: 'Local authorities lack financial resources to open schools and organise elections'

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, after the first PSD National Political Council meeting, that local authorities lack the financial resources to open schools and organise the elections, and, in this context, the PSD will take steps with the government to allot money for "Romanians' real problems" from the fund at the PM's disposal.

According to the PSD leader, "everyone, in fact, from the local administration, is very concerned, same as parents, regarding what will happen on 14 September, when schools are due to open."

"We have gotten accustomed with the Government shifting the entire responsibility from the Government to the local authorities, same as they did with the pandemic and the organisation of the elections. If so far in the political forums the talks were about organising the elections, today, all talks were about the school opening and the chaos created for a better organisation. Furthermore, the local authorities have drawn our attention that they no longer have financial resources to open schools and to organise the elections. We will take steps with Romania's Government to try and give us money - the 2 billion at the prime minister's disposal - I understood that some is for bribes for the censure motion not to pass to MPs and mayors, but maybe the prime minister can direct part of that money to Romanians' real problems," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.

According to the voting in the PSD Congress meeting on Saturday, the National Executive Committee has turned into the National Political Council, which county municipality mayors and county council chairs are also part of.

AGERPRES .