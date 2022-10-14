PSD's Ciolacu meets former Swedish PM Lofven

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven showed his support for PSD's proposal to set up an energy working group within the Party of the European Socialists (PES), where solutions can be identified applicable to European countries to protect the public and the economy, told Agerpres.

"I had an excellent meeting earlier with one of the most important leaders of the European left, former prime minister of Sweden, Mr Stefan Lofven, in which the full support of the European socialists for Romania's joining the Schengen area was reconfirmed. At the same time, Mr Lofven showed his support for the PSD proposal to establish an energy working group within PES, where we can identify solutions applicable to European countries in order to be able to protect both our people and the economy," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He told Lofven that PSD supports his candidacy for the PES presidency.

"We are convinced that this way the European left will reconfirm its role as the main pillar of the recovery and resilience of the European Union in the face of the political and economic crises that the continent has to overcome," concluded Ciolacu.

Ciolacu is participating, October 13-15, in Berlin, in the Congress of European Socialists (PES Congress), where a resolution for firm support of Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be voted on.

According to a PSD press statement released on Thursday, the resolution, which will be adopted by the convention, sends a strong message of solidarity of the European social-democratic family with the Romanians.

"Solidarity is not proclaimed, but created. All left-wing parties in Europe fully support Romania's accession to the Schengen area, and the resolution that will be adopted at the PES Congress in Berlin is extremely concrete proof of this," Ciolacu is quoted as saying in the statement.