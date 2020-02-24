PSD's Ciolacu on CCR decision regarding Orban's designation: I'm glad democracy still functions in Romania

Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu argued on Monday in respect to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding the designation of National Liberal Party (PNL) Leader Ludovic Orban for the Prime Minister office that "democracy still functions in Romania."

"Let's see the press release and the reasoning, and then we will come up with a standpoint. (...) I haven't seen it [the CCR decision regrading Orban's designation as PM], I'm waiting for the official press release of the Court, and, last, but not least, for the reasoning, and we'll see. I am glad that democracy still functions in Romania," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.When asked whether the PSD is considering the option of building a parliamentary majority and step in to govern, Ciolacu responded: "No!"