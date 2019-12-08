 
     
PSD's Ciolacu on Day of the Constitution: Lately I've noticed the PNL Gov't is acting undemocratically,unconstitutionally

Inquam Photos/ George Călin
Marcel Ciolacu

Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu conveyed on Sunday a message on the Day of Romania's Constitution in which he argues that lately he has noticed the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government is acting "undemocratically and unconstitutionally" when announcing that it takes responsibility on extremely important draft laws, such as the state budget. 

"Today is the Day of the Constitution. This fundamental law of the state represents more than just a simple and formal statement of principles. The observance of the Constitution ensures the democratic balance and guarantees citizens' rights and freedoms. Unfortunately, I've noticed lately that the PNL Government is acting undemocratically and unconstitutionally when announcing that it takes responsibility on extremely important draft laws, such as the state budget or others which are already under parliamentary debate. I understand that Ludovic Orban has no governing programme and acts chaotic and irresponsible. Unfortunately, we will all feel the effects," the PSD leaders wrote on his Facebook page. 

He added that he wouldn't allow the Government to assume powers that it doesn't have and to substitute itself for Parliament. 

"The PSD will notify any unconstitutionality conflict before lodging a possible censure motion," Ciolacu also wrote.

