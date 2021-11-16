PSD's Ciolacu on negotiation status: We have yet to close Finance, budget projection and Justice domain

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that there are ongoing negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) on the governing programme on the chapters regarding finance, budget projections for next year and Justice, agerpres reports.

He expressed hope that, on Tuesday, the governing programme be finalized.

"We have to close on the Finance Ministry and the budget projection for next year and the Justice domain where we'll let the specialists come up with proposals," said Ciolacu, at the headquarters of the PSD.He added that, after the governing programme is completed, political negotiations will start.Asked if he was proposed by the negotiation partners to take over the position of Prime Minister, Ciolacu answered: "No. We did not have this discussion. (...) We will see what results from the political negotiations, after we finish the governing programme we will have political negotiations. (...) For the moment, PSD has not made a nomination for Prime Minister, but I am firmly convinced it will do so."