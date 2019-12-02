PSD's Ciolacu: One must be irresponsible or cynical to claim PSD didn't budget pensions

An endless string of lies - this is how the National Liberal Party governing will look like, said, on Monday, the interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stating that those who claim that the Social Democrats did not provide money in the budget for pensions on the last two months of the year are either "completely irresponsible" or "completely cynical"."The Ludovic I Government - a lying government that instills panic in Romanians at any cost. You must be either completely irresponsible, or completely cynical to claim that the PSD did not provide in the budget money for pensions for the last two months of the year. These people were lying nonchalantly while pensioners already were receiving their pensions for November. And at the rectification, they allotted only 10 pct of the sum for December, because the rest was already there left by the PSD Government. An endless string of lies - this is how the PNL government will look like. We must stop them as fast as possible!" wrote Ciolacu on his Facebook page.
