PSD's Ciolacu: Parliament must approve extension of local elected officials' term, election date by June 21

Interim head of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday said Parliament needs to approve a law on the extension of the local elected officials' term in office and also the election date by June 21, according to a decision ruled by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

He added in a post on Facebook that the CCR decision saying that the extension of the local elected officials' term in office contradicts the Constitution because it creates a "legislative parallelism" was issued "because" of the Government.

He told President Klaus Iohannis and PNL (National Liberal Party) "to no longer delay things and not challenge the law again," because they will "hurt the Romanians directly, and their own local elected officials."

The normative acts regarding the extension of the local elected officials' term in office and the factors designated to established the election date are contrary to the Constitution, the CCR ruled on Wednesday.