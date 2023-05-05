PSD's Ciolacu: PSD has brought government coherence, gearing public policies towards the people

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in Piatra Neamt, Neamt County, that PSD has the best specialists and has managed to bring value and coherence to governance, while also redirecting public policies towards the people.

"Together, in a team, we have managed to bring PSD back to where it belongs and we reconfirmed the fact that inside the party there are the best specialists. Regardless of whether I might bother people at this moment, PSD's joining the government has brought governmental coherence, an obvious added value to governing, it brought an involvement and a redirection of public policies of the Romanian government towards the people. No matter how upset they are and no matter what they say, (...) the Romanians know that, because that is the truth. We talk continuously about labour taxation being to high; we put pressure on it like some amateurs, without coming up with the counterbalance and the truth that we have the lowest capital taxation in Europe. It is our duty together to put people before everyone else, to stop once and for all Romanians leaving Romania," said Ciolacu.

He added that Romania needs major investment and expressed his regret that PSD was not part of the government at the time the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was developed.

The PSD leader on Friday attended a conference of the PSD Neamt county chapter.