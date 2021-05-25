PSD's Ciolacu: PSD will go on a parliamentary strike if PNRR is not on Parliament's agenda

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says PSD will go on a parliamentary strike, unless Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Wednesday is a "separate item on Parliament's agenda."

"Citu and Orban want to block the whole of Europe. They do not want to come to Parliament to present the PNRR, as is normal. Poland, Spain, Italy and France presented their PNRR in their parliaments. If tomorrow the presentation of the PNRR is not a separate item on Parliament's agenda, PSD will go on parliamentary strike," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He said "Romanians need to find out the truth" on issues such as "freezing" state pensions, wages and allowances."Why do Citu and Orban want to hide PNRR? How will they explain in Brussels stymieing the entire Europe just because they are not able to have a public presentation of a plan that will affect Romania for the next five years? Romanians need to know the truth about the freezing of pensions, wages and allowances, the increase in rates and taxes on companies, as well as the fact that the Romanian agriculture will receive ... zero penny for irrigation!," wrote the PSD leader.